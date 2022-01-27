Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 207,598 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,598 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $27,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 119,055 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.56 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.