Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 215,084 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.00% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $44,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after acquiring an additional 658,880 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,847,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 298,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 98,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,800,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.98. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.