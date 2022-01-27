Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 29,128 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $33,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,299,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $158.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

