Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,655 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Eaton worth $46,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eaton by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 591,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,055,000 after acquiring an additional 108,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $158.24 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

