Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 8,169 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.94% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $44,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

