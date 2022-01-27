Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 96,615 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $50,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000.

MGK opened at $224.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.75.

