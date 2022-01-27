Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,054 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 471,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,137,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $134.23 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $237.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.29%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

