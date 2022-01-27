Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Integer worth $28,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Integer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Integer by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Integer by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Integer by 19.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE:ITGR opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.