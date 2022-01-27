Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $45,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $30,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $151.72 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

