Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $29.17 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $10,158,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $189.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

