Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $33.21 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amgen by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after buying an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average of $220.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.