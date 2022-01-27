Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $34.70 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.75% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,947,000 after purchasing an additional 69,842 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $112.24 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,998,917. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

