Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $38.64 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $38,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

