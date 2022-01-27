Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $40.09 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $40,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,417,000 after purchasing an additional 968,065 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.25 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

