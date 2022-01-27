Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

NYSE GS opened at $342.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.94 and a 200-day moving average of $392.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.