Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Masimo worth $39,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

MASI stock opened at $205.44 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $202.93 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.80 and its 200-day moving average is $274.36.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,257 shares of company stock worth $32,127,341. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

