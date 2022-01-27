Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Tetra Tech worth $43,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

TTEK stock opened at $132.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.73. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

