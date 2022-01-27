Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $42,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 82,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 83,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $199.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

