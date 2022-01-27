Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 15,895 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Everbridge worth $29,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 9.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

