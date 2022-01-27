Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 778,597 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 362,138.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,597 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.59% of OneMain worth $43,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in OneMain by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

