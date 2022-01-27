Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,062 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $36,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $157.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $153.29 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

