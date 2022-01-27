Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

