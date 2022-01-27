Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $31,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.74. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.95.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.