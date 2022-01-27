Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,038 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

NYSE:PG opened at $158.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

