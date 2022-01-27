Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $36,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,011,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after buying an additional 1,074,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

