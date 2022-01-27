Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 2.9%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,400,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,489,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

In related news, insider Patrick Elliott acquired 828,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,284.03 ($11,176.51).

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

