Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.10 EPS.

ROK traded down $9.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.84. 37,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.25 and a 200 day moving average of $321.39. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

