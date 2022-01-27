Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $294.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.88.

NYSE ROK traded down $11.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.98. 1,442,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,388. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Chelsea Counsel Company boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 80,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 74,785 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Finally, Lawrence B. Cohen acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

