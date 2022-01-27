Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12-8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $298.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.76.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

