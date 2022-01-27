Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 9%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) fell 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.85. 12,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 328,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

