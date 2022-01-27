ROIyal Coin (ROCO) Market Cap Tops $2,396.11

ROIyal Coin (CURRENCY:ROCO) traded down 49.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. ROIyal Coin has a market capitalization of $2,396.11 and approximately $11.00 worth of ROIyal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROIyal Coin has traded down 61.3% against the dollar. One ROIyal Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00109289 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROIyal Coin Profile

ROIyal Coin is a coin. ROIyal Coin’s total supply is 2,170,523 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,255 coins. ROIyal Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinRoiyal . ROIyal Coin’s official website is www.roiyalcoin.pro

ROIyal Coin Coin Trading

