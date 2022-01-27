Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 73,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,697. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. Rollins has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

