ROOBEE Hits Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011757 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00285789 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

