Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Short Interest Up 936.7% in January

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 936.7% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ROCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 572,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,912. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

