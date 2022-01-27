Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading 55.2% Lower This Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $39.18 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.29 or 0.00017351 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 55.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.31 or 0.06725711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,262.11 or 0.99982609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00052895 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,225,434 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

