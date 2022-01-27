Rover Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46. Rover Group has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $362,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

