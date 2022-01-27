Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $60.00 Price Target

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a $60.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.22. 49,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.