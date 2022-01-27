Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.79.

Shares of NYSE:AAP remained flat at $$225.12 on Thursday. 19,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.54 and its 200-day moving average is $220.91. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $143.15 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,904,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,478,000 after buying an additional 544,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 56,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,380,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,297,000 after buying an additional 102,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,593,000 after buying an additional 1,105,519 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 50.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after buying an additional 1,725,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

