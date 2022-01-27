Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $634.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,510. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,963,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,230,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,102,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,334,868,000 after acquiring an additional 66,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,891,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,046,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 509,286 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

