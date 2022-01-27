Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Fresnillo (LON:FRES) to Sector Perform

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.76) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,025 ($13.83). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

FRES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.14) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,051.88 ($14.19).

FRES stock opened at GBX 655.68 ($8.85) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 869.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 846.98. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 648.40 ($8.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

