Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target to $33.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 38,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,697. Rollins has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Rollins by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

