Royal Bank of Canada Raises Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $57.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 5,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21.
In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.
Silgan Company Profile
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
