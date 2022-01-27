Royal Bank of Canada Raises Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $57.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 5,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

