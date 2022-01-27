Royal Bank of Canada Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $269.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.88. 16,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.83. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $234.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $0. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

