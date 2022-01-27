Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Short Interest Up 1,175.0% in January

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of RYFL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. Royal Financial has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $21.00.

Royal Financial Company Profile

Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

