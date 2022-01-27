Royale Finance (ROYA) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $102,163.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.96 or 0.06475143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,667.82 or 0.99766068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00051920 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,987,016 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.