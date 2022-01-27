Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,867,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,524,000 after purchasing an additional 181,771 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 451.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 212,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 173,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 in the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPRX opened at $38.93 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.