RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

