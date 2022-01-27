RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

