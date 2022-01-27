RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 36,525.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,913,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSHN traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,996,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,392,750. RushNet has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

