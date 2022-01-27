Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 1,764.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Inogen worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inogen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Inogen by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inogen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.21. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $666.72 million, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

